Jackson Mthembu is fourth cabinet member to come down with Covid-19
Jackson Mthembu has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed on Monday.
Mthembu, the minister in the presidency, was tested on Monday “after showing some symptoms”.
“As per the Covid-19 regulations, minister Mthembu as well as those who have come into contact with him will immediately self-quarantine,” said cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams.
“He remains in high spirits and wishes all those who are also fighting the coronavirus a speedy recovery.”
Mthembu is the fourth cabinet member to be confirmed as infected the with coronavirus.
Mthembu said: “We once again urge all South Africans to play their part by continuing to regularly wash or sanitise their hands, properly wear a face mask and practise physical distancing at all times.”
