Headaches likely for Zondo as he prepares to hear testimonies of Koko, Molefe & Singh

The Zondo commission has allocated this week to Eskom-related testimony from former executives of the power utility, including former CEOs Matshela Koko and Brian Molefe, and former CFO Anoj Singh.

But it might not all be smooth sailing — and this is already a headache for commission chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo.

The trio stand accused of having been the Gupta family's foot soldiers in the capture of Eskom.

Zondo expressed concern that, with regards to Koko, who is due to take the stand on Tuesday, Rule 33 notices to those he is expected to implicate have not been served.

A rule Rule 33 notice is sent out to those who are to be implicated by a witness, notifying them that they will be implicated.