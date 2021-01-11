South Africa

Families warned not to exhume Covid-19 corpses despite deceased appearing in dreams

Removing plastic body bags could pose health threats as coronavirus survives on surfaces surrounding an infected person

By Johnny Isaacs - 11 January 2021 - 11:33
Grave diggers carry the plastic-wrapped coffin of a person who died after contracting the coronavirus.
Image: Reuters/Ricardo Moraes

Because of traditional and religious beliefs, some Eastern Cape families are defying Covid-19 regulations by exhuming the corpses of  people who died after contracting the coronavirus, saying the plastic used to encase the corpses suffocates their dead relatives.

The Faleni family in Nkwenkwana village in Ngcobo said they had not slept peacefully since burying a loved one who had succumbed to the virus.

They recently hired 10 men to exhume the body to remove the plastic cover.

