Six patients die when oxygen supply interrupted at Durban hospital

Six patients died when their oxygen supply was interrupted at Shifa Private Hospital in Durban on Saturday.

Lenmed Group spokesperson Michelle Naidoo said the incident occurred at the hospital during the early hours of the morning.

“At the time, 77 patients were admitted in the hospital. The hospital staff responded immediately and attended to all patients who were receiving supplemental oxygen and ventilation and who were affected by the disruption.

“Treating physicians were notified by the hospital and arrived to render assistance. During the process, all patients in need of resuscitation received the requisite attention. Regrettably, six patients died,” she said.