No end in sight for chaos at EL home affairs office

The chaos at the East London home affairs office continues, and people desperate for documents continue to queue all night despite the danger of Covid-19.

Most days the queue starts to build from midnight, with more and more people setting up camp on the pavement.

There is no guarantee they will be attended to in the morning, such is the demand for service.

On Tuesday, police were called to calm the crowd, which was trying to force its way in.

This is not the first time this has happened.

The situation has also given rise to opportunists.

Vagrants offer to occupy and keep someone’s space for R100, according to several people Sowetan's sister publication Dispatch spoke to on Thursday.