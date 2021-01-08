South Africa

Funerals declared Covid-19 superspreader events in Limpopo

08 January 2021 - 10:51
The increased number of funerals in Limpopo have been identified as superspreaders of Covid-19, the provincial health department said on Friday. File image.
Image: Esa Alexander

Funerals in Limpopo, which are increasing, have been identified as superspreaders of Covid-19, the provincial health department said on Friday. 

This as the province recorded an all-time high of 1,644 new cases in the past 24-hour cycle.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba expressed concern at the rocketing numbers. At the start of last month, the province was recording an average of just 20 cases a day, she said. 

The MEC called on community members to be extra vigilant, especially when attending funerals. 

“With the increasing number of funerals, our people still treat funerals as normal. Our people continue to visit bereaved families and also attend funerals in large numbers.

“Now we are seeing funerals becoming grounds for superspreaders. We therefore want to request our people to desist from these practices,” cautioned Ramathuba.

The number of active cases in the province is at 7,985, with the total death toll at 647. 

Vhembe district, which has previously maintained low figures, is now a major contributor to cases in the province.

The district has recorded 493 new positive cases, just eight behind Capricorn District, which has been the most affected district for a while. Makhado and Thulamela municipalities are the hotspots in Vhembe, with 211 and 205 respectively in the latest cycle. 

TimesLIVE

