Activist claims human settlements minister's security staff manhandled him

'I'm living in fear of Sisulu's bodyguards'

A Western Cape activist has accused human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s bodyguards of manhandling him and trying to push him into an unknown car after his quarrel with her.



Nkhosikhona Swaartbooi, 29, from Khayelitsha, was embroiled in an argument with Sisulu that he recorded on his phone in Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha on Monday...