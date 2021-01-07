Cape Town gives baboon a three-day ultimatum: 'Settle down - or else'

Cape Town’s celebrity baboon, Kataza, has three days to make it across the mountain - or else.

The City of Cape Town on Thursday said it was closely monitoring the chacma baboon officially known as SK11, which is currently wandering the mountain slopes near Simon’s Town.

The council has branded the male a problem animal because he was expelled from his troop and has failed to integrate into another. As such he is considered a nuisance, prone to raiding refuse bins in the suburbs.

Last year, baboon managers relocated Kataza from one side of the Cape peninsula to the other - from his “home troop” in Kommetjie to Tokai – in the hope of him making new friends. When this failed he was relocated back to Kommetjie, but to date remains an outcast.

The city now says Kataza has one last chance to integrate in Tokai. Failing that, it will be forced to intervene.