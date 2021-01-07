South Africa

Bleak year ahead for Eastern Cape schools with budget slashed

Absence of strong leadership and 'corrupt tendencies' add to Covid woes

By Gugu Phandle - 07 January 2021 - 11:02
Some schools had to dip into their reserves just to get by in 2020. Stock photo.
Some schools had to dip into their reserves just to get by in 2020. Stock photo.
Image: PAYLESSIMAGES / 123RF

Many Eastern Cape schools will operate on blind faith when their doors open at the end of January due to the dramatic budget cuts made to the education sector.

Some schools, especially those in the lower quintiles, already had to dip into their reserves to cover maintenance and sanitation costs just to get by in 2020, but now those funds are depleted.  

Coupled with the strong possibility that certain schools will be without state-funded personal protective equipment (PPE), because the provincial education department has run out of money, and the forecast for the 2021 academic year is grim.  

For the full story please visit DispatchLIVE.

Motshekga salutes teachers who succumbed to Covid-19

The country has lost 1,493 teachers this year, some of them as a result of Covid-19, minister of basic education Angie Motshekga announced on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X