South Africa

Woman's decomposing body found in shallow grave at boyfriend's house

06 January 2021 - 09:48
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Police called in search and rescue as a stench was emanating from the back yard of the house. Stock photo.
Police called in search and rescue as a stench was emanating from the back yard of the house. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in court in connection with the death of his girlfriend, whose decomposing body was found in a shallow grave at his house in Sharpeville, Sedibeng.

Relatives of the 44-year-old woman confronted the man about her whereabouts after trying unsuccessfully to call her since Christmas Day.

They went with the man, who denied knowledge of her whereabouts, to Sharpeville police station to report her disappearance.

“A preliminary investigation led police to the suspect's house in Sharpeville. The members arrived on site to a stench coming from the back yard and immediately activated the relevant role players that include search and rescue K9.

“The operation by the K9 confirmed that a body was buried in the yard,” said police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo.

Pathology services exhumed the body on Monday and the identity of the woman was subsequently confirmed by family members.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend. He is expected to appear in the Vereeniging magistrate's court on Thursday,” said Masondo.

TimesLIVE

'Message from God' leads to girl's murder

A 27-year old man allegedly stabbed an 11-year old girl after the girl's mother had refused to hear a "message from God'' he had.
News
1 day ago

Decapitated and torched body found at Cape Town train station

Cape Town police are investigating a case of murder after a decapitated body was found stuffed in a suitcase at a train station.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X