SA regulatory body yet to receive applications for Ivermectin trials or registration

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says it has not received applications for clinical trials or the registration of the controversial drug Ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of Covid-19.

This is despite a growing call by some scientists and advocacy groups for the anti-parasitic drug to be studied and considered for human consumption in SA.

Ivermectin, which was hailed as a revolutionary drug in the 1980s and works by paralysing and killing parasites including lice and worms in livestock, has been gaining traction as a “miracle cure” for Covid-19 patients.

But Sahpra prohibited the drug for human consumption on December 22 after it emerged on several social media platforms that the drug was being promoted on local groups as having “cured” people of Covid-19.

The association indicated on Tuesday, in response to a SABC report that it had approved the drug, that this was incorrect.

The regulatory body said it was reviewing data and would provide “updated communication”.