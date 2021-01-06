Maintenance workers' bodies recovered from sewage pit at V&A Waterfront

The bodies of two maintenance workers were recovered from a sewage pit behind a hotel at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted at about 6.18pm that two maintenance workers were in the pit at East Pier Road.

Rescue teams, including the city’s Epping training hazmat response team, Spilltech, and ER24 were dispatched.

According to Carelse, the area where the bodies were situated was filled with toxic gases that forced the teams to wear hazmat suits.