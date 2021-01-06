No more hopping from store to store

Edu-Supply aims to save parents from stationery shopping blues

A new online platform for stationery shopping, called Edu-Supply, has been launched to help parents and schools across SA purchase stationery for pupils without the hassle of long queues at bookshops and stores.



Edu-Supply, officially launched this month, is the brainchild of Soma Solutions – a black female-owned company that was founded in 2008 by Marilyn Radebe. It focuses its efforts on developing and implementing digitally-driven solutions for SMMEs and large enterprises...