South Africa

Bapedi King Victor Thulare III dead at 40

By Orrin Singh - 06 January 2021 - 19:19
Bapedi paramount king Victor Thulare III.
Bapedi paramount king Victor Thulare III.
Image: SUPPLIED

Less than a year after being inaugurated as Bapedi king‚ Thulare Victor Thulare III has died aged 40.

Thulare's lawyer‚ Mathews Phosa‚ confirmed the news to TimesLIVE on Wednesday afternoon.

“I can confirm he has passed away. I'm not sure about the time but I was informed of his passing about 8am by his mother‚” he said.

Phosa could not confirm whether Thulare's death was Covid-19 related‚ saying the royal council would provide further details on Thursday.

“The Royal House will discuss the matter tomorrow and give directions‚” he said.

In March last year President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a recognition certificate over to Thulare as the Bapedi kingdom's leader. This after the Constitutional Court affirmed him as the legitimate king of the Bapedi after a protracted dispute over the throne.

Two months later‚ Thulare was bestowed with a certificate of recognition by deputy minister of co-operative government and traditional affairs (Cogta) Obed Bapela in Pretoria. At the time he told TimesLIVE he was “elated”.

SowetanLIVE reported that in June Thulare scored another victory after the Polokwane high court ordered his uncle to step down and hand over the kingship.

TimesLIVE



Bapedi king Thulare scores new court victory over KK

The newly inaugurated king of Bapedi, Thulare Victor Thulare III, has claimed another victory after the high court in Polokwane ordered his uncle to ...
News
6 months ago

King calls for Bapedi to be united

Faction rejects offer.
News
8 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X