'Message from God' leads to girl's murder

A Pretoria man allegedly stabbed and killed an 11-year old girl after her mother refused to hear a “message from God” he had for her.



Mongezi Chauke, 29, who is in the same prayer group with the mother of the slain child, briefly appeared in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court, east of Pretoria, yesterday, where his case was postponed to February 22 after he chose to abandon his bail application. ..