South Africa

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda tests positive for Covid-19

05 January 2021 - 11:53
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is isolating at home. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has gone into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement released by the city, Kaunda is isolating at home and “remains in good health”.

Kaunda urged residents to avoid “unnecessary movements and organising super-spreader events”.

“This second wave of Covid-19 is so vicious that by now, we all have close family members, friends and relatives who have succumbed to it.

“Therefore, we must continue to work together to flatten the curve by adhering to all safety protocols,” said Kaunda.

He also cautioned those “who continue to peddle conspiracy theories about the pandemic to desist from spreading misinformation because it goes against accepted protocols in the fight against this virus”.

“We continue to be guided by science as advised by the department of health.

“It is unfortunate that some people are spreading false information about the installation of 5G and linking it to the spread of Covid-19 in the city. This has created an impression that we are a city averse to technological innovation,” he said.

TimesLIVE

