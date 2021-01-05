She was SA's food journalism pioneer

Culinary giant Dorah Sitole passes on

SA is mourning the death of culinary icon and author Dorah Sitole.



Sitole, an accomplished food writer, food stylist and recipe developer, died at the age of 67. Her son, Sibusiso, would not immediately say what the cause of his mother’s death was after reports emerged that she had died in hospital. He said all information will be released by the family on Tuesday...