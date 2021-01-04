'The video is from 2017' - Police deny claims Bheki Cele flouted lockdown rules on New Year's Eve

The police have slammed reports that minister Bheki Cele broke Covid-19 regulations last week, after a video of him dancing in a crowd without wearing a mask went viral on social media.

The video was circulated on Twitter over the weekend by several accounts, claiming it was taken on New Year’s Eve during the level 3 lockdown.

The video shows Cele at a packed event not wearing a mask and not complying with social distancing, both declared offences under the adjusted lockdown level.