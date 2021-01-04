Ex-journo, ambassador to be buried today
State offers Qwelane official funeral
Former ambassador and journalist Jonathan “Jon” Qwelane will be afforded an official funeral.
The North West government has announced that Qwelane will be honoured with a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 as he will be laid to rest in Mahikeng today...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.