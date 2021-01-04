South Africa

Ex-journo, ambassador to be buried today

State offers Qwelane official funeral

04 January 2021 - 10:03

Former ambassador and journalist Jonathan “Jon” Qwelane will be afforded an official funeral.

The North West government has announced that Qwelane will be honoured with a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2 as he will be laid to rest in Mahikeng today...

