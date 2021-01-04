Leaky Koeberg steam generator to be repaired, says Eskom

A leaky steam generator has prompted Eskom to temporarily shut down one of Koeberg’s two pressurised water nuclear reactors, the power utility said on Monday.

The faulty steam generator, one of three linked to Koeberg’s Unit 1 reactor, had been scheduled to be temporarily shut down in February for routine maintenance. The repairs and maintenance would now be completed concurrently, with the unit due to return to service in May, Eskom said.



“Yesterday [Sunday] afternoon an increasing leak rate was observed on one of three steam generators in Unit 1,” Eskom said in a statement.

“This was confirmed by other plant measurement readings. Although the leak rate was well within the safety limits, a conservative decision was made to take Koeberg Unit 1 offline for repairs.