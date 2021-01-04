Eastern Cape runs out of coffins as Covid-19 toll soars above rest of SA
'Ignorance, lack of oxygen and shortage of ICU beds key causes of deaths'
Since the first reported case of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape 10 months ago, more than 7,400 people have died in the province.
The Eastern Cape toll is followed by the Western Cape at 7,088 deaths.
The province has run out of coffins, according to the funeral industry..
