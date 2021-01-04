South Africa

Eastern Cape runs out of coffins as Covid-19 toll soars above rest of SA

'Ignorance, lack of oxygen and shortage of ICU beds key causes of deaths'

By Bhongo Jacob - 04 January 2021 - 11:17
On Sunday health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said of the 29,175 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the country, the Eastern Cape had 7,474, followed by the Western Cape with 7,088.
Image: SUPPLIED

Since the first reported case of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape 10 months ago, more than 7,400 people have died in the province.

The Eastern Cape toll is followed by the Western Cape at 7,088 deaths.

The province has run out of coffins, according to the funeral industry..

 

