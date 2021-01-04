ANC ex-deputy chair supporters back him despite fraud charges

David Dube not stepping aside in race for top Mpumalanga position

Lobbyists for former Mpumalanga ANC deputy chairperson David Dube are adamant that his recent legal troubles will not derail his campaign to become provincial chairperson.



Dube – who was arrested alongside former state security minister Bongani Bongo and charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering – is set to compete with acting chairperson Mandla Ndlovu and premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane for the position. ..