Covid-19 pressures still dog education sector

Education stakeholders have raised concerns about an overloaded curriculum, continuing uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and shortages of teachers and infrastructure as some of the challenges in the new academic year.

The 2020 academic programme in both basic and higher education was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which hit the country from March last year.

As a result, universities were allowed to extend their academic programmes to next month to complete the 2020 academic year, with the 2021 calendar set to start between March and April.

Schools will open on January 27 and grade 12 results are expected to be announced on February 23, however, the largest teachers union believes the new academic year may be the same as the last one.

South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) general secretary Mugwena Maluleke said it expected to see the same disruptions in the new academic year. He said budget cuts in the department of education meant pupils may not achieve the required proficiency levels.

“The curriculum overload will have to be looked at if learners are to achieve the required proficiency levels in terms of the national curriculum and assessment policy statement [CAPS]. The budget cuts in education are [also] going to put pressure on parents to come forward with the required financial support and the unemployment will make this impossible,” Maluleke said.