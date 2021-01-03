South Africa

List of police stations affected by Covid-19 cases grows

By staff reporter - 03 January 2021 - 08:57
Several police stations had to be closed due to Covid-19 contaminaton.
The Carletonville police station on Gauteng's West Rand has become the latest of a list of stations that had to temporarily close due to Covid-19.

“All communities serviced by Carletonville police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination due to a Covid-19 related incident,” provincial spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Saturday.

The community services centre will be operating from Welverdiend satellite police station.”

An announcement will be made stating when the station will reopen.

The alternative number for the Welverdiend satellite police station is 018 784 0023.

On January 1, the police announced that the Clocolan (Free State) and Linden, Sandton and Kutsong police stations (Gauteng) were also closed due to Covid-19 infections.

