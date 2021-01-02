Bellville woman, 53, found after going missing while on holiday

A Bellville, Cape Town, woman who went missing in the Free State three days ago, was brought to safety after being spotted by a passer-by on Saturday.

Rita Hawkins, 53, who is mentally disabled, was reported missing on December 30 while visiting an aunt in Parys.

“She was found this morning, January 2 at about 8am by a passer-by near the Vaal river in Parys,” police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said.

Makhele said Hawkins would be admitted for medical treatment and observation, and thanked all who assisted with information after she was reported missing.

“She will now be reunited with her family.”

TimesLIVE