SA marks new record high Covid-19 infections on the last day of 2020

South Africa has recorded 18,000 positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting a record high on the final day of 2020.

This was announced by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday, when he said: “For the first time in the history of the pandemic in South Africa, we have reached the 18,000 mark for new daily cases and have reached a cumulative total 1,057,161 cases.”

More than 55,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 2020 was drawing to an end with a total of 28,469 Covid-19-related fatalities.

Mkhize announced that of these casualties, 436 were public health care workers. Coincidentally, this was also the exact number of Covid-19 deaths reported across the country on this day.