IN PICTURES | EL beaches deserted on New Year's Day as cops enforce Covid-19 regulations
It was like a new year scene we have never experienced before as the usually packed East London beaches were deserted on New Year's Day. Traffic officers and police controlled entry points into areas such as Quigney. Meanwhile the wildlife were more abundant than people at the East London Golf Club in Nahoon.
