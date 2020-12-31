SA Medical Association worried about ‘dire shortages’ at KZN hospitals

Disagreement over whether KwaZulu-Natal has the resources to cope with Covid-19 patients continued on Thursday as the South African Medical Association (Sama) bemoaned a “dire shortage” of medical staff, oxygen and PPE in the province.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu appealed to the public on Wednesday to stop spreading rumours about the province's alleged inability to admit patients due to a shortage of beds.

She said at least 34% of hospital beds were unoccupied in the province, which on Wednesday evening had the highest number of active cases in the country at 54,981, followed by 39,351 in the Western Cape.

However, the association said on Thursday that the MEC's assurance about beds was “misleading” and “counterproductive” to efforts to effectively deal with the pandemic.