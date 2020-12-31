President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes SA a happy and healthy 2021 after a difficult year

President Cyril Ramaphosa wished South Africans “a happy and healthy 2021” in his New Year message after a difficult year rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa said in a televised address that the pandemic had also demonstrated the spirit of ubuntu as citizens took responsibility for each other’s wellbeing, donating their time, energy and resources.

More than one million people have contracted Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, while more than 28,000 have died in SA.

Ramaphosa said besides Covid-19, the country also dealt with another horrific pandemic.

“Even as we were struck by coronavirus, we had to confront another pandemic which has long plagued our nation. We mourn the many women and children who lost their lives at the hands of men. We think of the many more who have had to endure rape and beatings, abusive relationships and sexual harassment,” he said.