South Africa

New Year's Eve will be lit: Eskom suspends load-shedding

By Staff Reporter - 31 December 2020 - 12:04
A woman wears '2021' glasses ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York City, US, amid the coronavirus pandemic on December 21 2020.
A woman wears '2021' glasses ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York City, US, amid the coronavirus pandemic on December 21 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Eskom has suspended load-shedding, saying the demand for electricity has dropped ahead of the long weekend.

Consumers are still being asked to use electricity sparingly, as supply is limited and the utility is focusing its energy on getting the system ready for when people return to work after the festive season.

“Eskom requests the people of SA to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unstable,” it said in a statement.

“Eskom will use the lower demand opportunity to replenish the emergency generation reserves in preparation for the higher demand expected during January as economic activity resumes.

“During this period Eskom will also continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned. While this will put pressure on the generation plant, maintenance is necessary in order to improve the reliability and performance of the power stations.”

Eskom said it currently has 9,170MW on planned maintenance, while another 11,334MW capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

TimesLIVE

Eskom: Brace for stage 2 load-shedding all night

Eskom warned in an alert on Tuesday afternoon that it would implement stage 2 load-shedding from 10pm throughout the night.
News
1 day ago

'No wonder we are replacing fireworks with candles': SA reacts to stage 2 load-shedding

Brace yourself for darkness, Mzansi
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X