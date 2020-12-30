WATCH | The 10 biggest corruption-related arrests of 2020 and why they happened
2020 saw some big results related to corruption and in this video we choose our top 10 most significant arrests.
From former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to ANC top six member Ace Magashule, we take a look at the top 10 arrests of 2020 and what cases those arrested have been tied to.
