Top cop Khehla Sitole puts Covid-19 behind bars and gets back to work
National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole has recovered from Covid-19.
The SA Police Service (SAPS) had announced he tested positive earlier this month after coming into contact with a police officer who later tested positive.
Brig Vish Naidoo on Tuesday announced that Sitole had returned to work after receiving a clean bill of health.
He said the general had been asymptomatic.
“The national commissioner is glad that he was able to recover from this devastating virus, which has taken [more than] 27,000 lives,” Naidoo said.
The SAPS has not been spared from the growing number of infections and fatalities. In June, police minister Bheki Cele said about 7,000 police officers had tested positive, with dozens dying.
Daily, police stations announce temporary closures because police officers test positive.
TimesLIVE
