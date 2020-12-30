Deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza tests positive for Covid-19
Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza has tested positive for Covid-19, minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Wednesday.
He said Nzuza will be off for the next two weeks or so.
“He is isolating at home. He is still symptomless, he is just quarantining at home, away from everybody.
“We wish him a speedy recovery.”
Motsoaledi made the announcement during a media briefing on immigration matters and border law enforcement under adjusted Covid-19 alert level 3.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.