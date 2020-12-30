South Africa

Deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza tests positive for Covid-19

By Amanda Khoza - 30 December 2020 - 11:43
Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza being sworn in by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo. Nzuza has tested positive for Covid-19. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza has tested positive for Covid-19, minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Wednesday.

He said Nzuza will be off for the next two weeks or so.

“He is isolating at home. He is still symptomless, he is just quarantining at home, away from everybody.

“We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Motsoaledi made the announcement during a media briefing on immigration matters and border law enforcement under adjusted Covid-19 alert level 3.

