Be home by 9pm on New Year's Eve or Bheki Cele will 'make room' for you

By Mluleki Mdletshe - 30 December 2020 - 13:07
Police minister Bheki Cele has laid down the law regarding level 3 during a visit to KZN.
Image: Thuli Dlamini/File

“There is no December 31st. There won't be any hitting of tins here. By 9 o'clock everyone should be in bed. So it is important to note that for that to happen we [SAPS] need to monitor that.”

So said Bheki Cele at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, outside Durban, on Wednesday.

The police minister added that there would be consequences for individuals who break curfew or are drunk.

“Make sure that you lock them in! Usually you help them and show them home. This time we will give them a home. Our stations may be full, but we will make room for them,” said Cele.

The minister was in KwaMashu to monitor compliance at malls, taxi ranks and roadblocks.

