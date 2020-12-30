Almost 500 die as Covid-19 surge continues in SA

On the day government pleaded with grieving families to social distance at funerals to avoid superspreader events, another 497 people were reported to have died from causes related to Covid-19 in SA.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday evening the additional 497 deaths recorded over 24-hours had raised the country's total death toll to 27,568.

"As of today the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases identified is 1,021,451 with 9,580 cases identified since the last report," he said.

"A cumulative 6,500 482,tests have been conducted with 31,457 tests completed since the last report."