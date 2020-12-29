'It's taken a toll on the kids not having their mom with us' - Siya Kolisi on Rachel testing positive for Covid-19
Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi has spoken about his wife Rachel testing positive for Covid-19 and the struggles of her self-isolating away from him and their children.
In an emotional post on Instagram on Sunday, Siya shared a snap of himself and their children outside the room in which Rachel is self-isolating.
Siya described the experience as a "rollercoaster" ride and said it was difficult not physically being next to Rachel while she fought the coronavirus.
"Date nights have changed a bit. It’s been a rollercoaster experience. I tested negative, which I’m incredibly grateful for! Seeing how hard it’s been for Rachel has not been easy, especially when I can’t physically be with her.
"It's definitely taken a toll on the kids not having their mom with us. I’ve picked up all the household responsibility and for the first time ever, I realised what it’s been like when I go on tours. It’s not easy."
Siya and Rachel spent much of the year reaching out to those impacted most by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Siya said he knew of many people who were suffering watching loved ones being affected by Covid-19.
"It’s our responsibility to do everything we can to stop the spread. Thank you to all the medical workers who are going above and beyond to care for our loved ones when we can’t. Let’s continue to remember the seriousness of this virus and do everything we can to protect those around us."
Rachel lifted the lid on having the virus in a post on Instagram, in which she spoke candidly about how lonely it is to not have her husband and children with her.
"I never had a fever, no sore throat, no coughing. I actually spent the day in the pool and assumed I had a sinus infection. I realised I couldn’t smell anything so went straight into isolation until I received my positive result.
"It’s been so rough and scary at times, especially when you have small kids who don’t understand why they can’t touch you."
Rachel said her heart breaks for those in hospital who have to fight the virus alone, not knowing if they’ll see their loved ones again.
"Equally my heart breaks for the healthcare workers working tirelessly and understaffed while others are not taking the safety precautions seriously at all. Covid-19 is not like flu.
"It’s so much worse and if my posting can encourage someone to take one extra step of precaution that will be great. Also if you know people not taking Covid-19 seriously, please have a conversation with them about it."
