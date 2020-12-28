President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm on pandemic

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Monday on the second wave of Covid-19 infections that is placing hospitals and health care staff under massive strain.

Ramaphosa will speak “on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic”, the presidency said in a statement just before 6pm on Monday.

The announcement comes after a meeting on Sunday by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) followed by a cabinet meeting on Monday.

