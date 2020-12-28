ICU and high care beds, oxygen and ventilators may not always be available: Netcare CEO

Netcare, one of the country’s largest private health-care providers, has said that the surge in Covid-19 infections, particularly in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, has placed a “significant and unprecedented demand” on the hospital group's facilities.

In a statement on Monday, Dr Richard Friedland, CEO of Netcare, said in these four provinces, the number of patients admitted to hospital far exceeds what was experienced in the first wave of the pandemic.

“While we will always endeavour to provide care to patients arriving at our facilities, the increased demand will require us to make decisions regarding access to certain treatment modalities. All these decisions will be based on recognised international guidelines of triage [allocation of treatment based on priority] and transition of care,” said Friedland.

He said that while clinical, nursing and management teams were committed to providing the best care available to all patients, “it may not, in circumstances where the demand exceeds or overwhelms the capacity, be able to provide all treatment options that would be available in normal, non-pandemic circumstances”.