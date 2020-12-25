New daily record for Covid-19 cases in SA, with 14,300 recorded in 24 hours

For the second day in a row, SA surpassed its highest ever single-day increase in Covid-19 infections.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that 14,305 new infections were confirmed since the release of Wednesday's figures, taking the national tally to 968,563 confirmed cases to date.

This is a new single-day high, surpassing the 14,046 new infections announced on Wednesday.

The number of new cases came from 56,008 tests, which translates to a positivity rate of 25.54%.

There are currently 119,602 active cases across SA. The majority are in the Western Cape (38,245) and KwaZulu-Natal (38,123). Gauteng has 19,712 confirmed active cases. All other provinces have fewer than 10,000 active cases.

Mkhize also announced that 326 Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours. Of these, 110 were in the Western Cape, 109 in the Eastern Cape, 81 in KZN, 22 in Gauteng and four in the Free State.

This means that 25,983 deaths have been confirmed in SA as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.