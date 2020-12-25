South Africa

Children ejected from boat after tree stump crash on Vaal river

25 December 2020 - 08:25
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The boat collided with a submerged tree stump which resulted in two children being thrown out.
Image: Netcare911

A family was injured and two children ejected after a boat collided with a submerged tree stump on the Vaal river on Thursday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to the accident just before 7.30am. He said four people sustained moderate to serious injuries.

“Two of the patients were treated on scene and taken by ambulance to hospital.

“The seriously injured patients were flown by Netcare911 helicopter to a specialist facility,” he said.

TimesLIVE

