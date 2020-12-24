'They are not coping': health-care staff take strain as coronavirus surges

Health-care workers are under severe strain trying to cope with the explosion of Covid-19 infections and deaths in the country.

“They are not coping and we are very worried about the lack of health-care personnel, especially doctors,” SA Medical Association (Sama) chair Dr Angelique Coetzee told TimesLIVE on Thursday.

“Some doctors are on leave and the patient load at hospitals is quite high.”

Coetzee said provinces currently hit hard by the second wave surge were Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

She warned that having additional hospital bed capacity did not guarantee treatment. “If you have 100 beds and don’t have the staff, then you actually don’t have 100 beds.”