Two killed, 12 injured after container falls on taxi on N3 in KZN

Two people were killed and 12 were injured after a container fell from a truck onto a minibus on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said the incident happened on the N3 southbound just before the Ashburton bridge.

Mckenzie said four people sustained serious injuries and eight sustained minor injuries.

The N3 has been closed.

TimesLIVE