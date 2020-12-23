Court supports Covid beach bans: 'Infringement of rights is justifiable'

The government's beach bans in the Eastern Cape are not irrational, says high court judge Hans Fabricius, who on Wednesday dismissed three applications for the bans to be overturned.

The cases were brought by the Buffelsbaai homeowners' association, the Plettenberg Bay tourist association, the Great Brak River business forum and the Kouga local municipality.

In the Pretoria high court, the judge said the crux of the case was the rationality of the government's decision. He was critical of the quality of the arguments against the government.

“Of concern to me is ... that many 'facts' put before me [by the applicants] are largely hearsay and thus inadmissible. On the other hand, the government was guided by expert medical advice and opinions,” said Fabricius.

“There is no doubt that the state has a constitutional obligation to protect the health of its citizens or inhabitants.