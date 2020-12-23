Court allows EFF to protest at Brackenfell High School

Brackenfell High School’s bid to ban the EFF from protesting outside its premises has failed. The high court in Cape Town dismissed the application on Wednesday.

The school launched the urgent application to interdict the EFF after the party announced that it would descend on the school en masse amid an uproar over a matric farewell party that was attended only by white pupils.

The school’s lawyers argued that the EFF advanced a false narrative for political purposes.

The school sought to interdict the EFF from staging demonstrations or gathering at the school, at large public access zones to the school and from making noise around the school.