Colleagues and friends pay tribute to late lensman Lucky Nxumalo

Photojournalist Lucky Nxumalo's generosity of spirit and service to the community was celebrated by family, friends and colleagues at his memorial service in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Nxumalo, 51, passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer at his home in Orlando east, Soweto. During his lengthy and memorable career, he had worked for, among others, Sowetan, City Press and Daily Sun.

In addition to Nxumalo’s unparalleled knack for networking, Daily Sun editor Mapula Nkosi singled out his exuberance and willingness to help journalists in their times of need.

“I marvelled at his exuberance and warm smile. He is someone who touched us deeply and gave himself to everyone. I asked his wife whether anything was ever left for his family, because he was so generous. He is a man who served with a smile and was happy go lucky,” Nkosi said.

“I would like to appeal to all of us to dedicate ourselves to the preservation of his legacy. It is important that we ourselves tell our own stories. If we leave it to others to do so, our stories will not be told. Lucky told the South African story for the past three decades with such dedication. His legacy and the work he has done needs to be preserved. He served his community well”.

Daily Sun sports editor Mathews Mpete said Nxumalo’s life taught him the lesson of appreciating people when they are still around and dedication to the story, big or small.

“Lucky knew how to let his pictures speak for themselves. While some are strictly entertainment, news or sports photographers; Lucky was an all-rounder. To him, no event was small, he gave them all his utmost effort. He would also be the comforter in difficult moments, but most of all, Lucky was just himself,” Mpete said.

Pastor Daniel Mogotlane’s tribute warned against ‘losing ourselves and the essence and purpose of us being on earth’.

"There is no room for gluttony when you know your purpose in life".

Nxumalo’s funeral service will take place from 7am on Thursday, and he will be buried at the Westpark Cemetery.