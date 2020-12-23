Cape Town is party central as new rapid testing app allows negative patrons to rock and roll

The deadly Covid-19 outbreak has not only taken lives but has deprived the world of enjoying shared moments at festivals, concerts and sports events. However, through technology, an application called Health Passport Europe is looking to change that.

Health Passport Europe has partnered with Big Concerts and The Entertainment Group to safely reopen the events industry in SA, using latest developments in rapid Covid-19 testing and the secure Health Passport Europe mobile technology at a pilot event in Cape Town.

The event, called Recharge 2020, took place on December 21 at the Grand Café & Beach venue in Cape Town, with multiple live acts and DJs.

The event, which organisers say went off safely, is a step towards reopening live events in 2021.

One of the attendees, Kate Friedman, an events organiser, lauded the invention as “brilliant for the hard-hit industry” with a glimpse of what the future of events could look like.