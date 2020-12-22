South Africa

Robbery by teen 'armed with air drill' goes awry when he is trapped

By TimesLIVE - 22 December 2020 - 15:02
Weapons used to threaten staff were recovered at the scene.
Image: SAPS

A teenager brandishing an air drill and a knife held up staff at a business in Durban and robbed them of cellphones and jewellery. Then his luck ran out.

The 18-year-old robber entered the business premises on Umgeni Road at 5pm on Monday and “threatened the employees with a knife and an air drill”, said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

“He loaded 80 cellphones and jewellery into two bags. The store manager closed the roller door while the suspect was still inside and immediately contacted the police.

“Durban central police officers together with metro police swiftly responded and the suspect was caught inside the business premises,” said Gwala.

Some of the recovered jewellery.
Image: SAPS

The teen was placed under arrest.

The stolen property and weapons used in the attempted robbery were found in the suspect’s possession.

An air drill, when connected, uses compressed air to drill holes.

Charges of robbery, possession of stolen property and possession of a dangerous weapon were opened at Durban's central police station for further investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula applauded officers for their swift response to the incident.

