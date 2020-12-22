Cape Town police confirm investigation into assault on elderly man

Cape Town police have confirmed an investigation into the assault of a man in the city after a video of the incident was shared on social media.

In the 30-second clip, the man - who has apparently been identified although police have not officially confirmed this - elbows a seemingly elderly man in the head, sending him flailing backwards onto the pavement.

The incident apparently took place outside a takeaway business in Observatory, Cape Town.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt FC Van Wyk told TimesLIVE they were aware of the video.

"We have registered an inquiry to investigate this matter. Woodstock police are investigating," he said.

"Anyone with information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Woodstock police station."

TimesLIVE