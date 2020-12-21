Why people cross the border without a Covid test

Though international borders were closed for months during the most restrictive stages of the Covid-19 lockdown, many in SA were able to travel to neighbouring Mozambique with relative ease.

Jonas Sithole* explains that food delivery trucks were still operating, so a commuter could cross to a country of their choice in either a van or a truck by paying R1,500. Now that borders have been officially reopened, cross-border taxis are back in business.

The taxis serve people who want to go back home for the holidays but can’t afford the compulsory Covid-19 test, which ranges from R200 to R850 while travelling clinics charge over R1,000. Government hospitals do free tests but the turnaround time could offer a challenge for travellers as they have to present a negative test not older than 72 hours at the border.

Sithole, who is originally from Mozambique, works as a taxi driver in SA. He explains that some taxis have a connection and agreement with those working at the Lebombo border. “If you have money, you don’t even need a passport or the Covid paper to prove you are negative ... you can pass through for R300 without the paper,” says Sithole.

Sipho Zitha*, a taxi user, says he was afraid of being stuck in Mozambique without work in March. He came back to SA to find employment and send money back home just as borders closed. He paid M5,000 (R1,000) for his wife to join him in SA during lockdown.

“Our problem is that since Covid, our passports have expired, so they won’t stamp them,” says Zitha.