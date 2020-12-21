WATCH | Beaches 'off limits' but not parking lots after police pounce in Jeffreys Bay

Kouga municipality mayor Horatio Hendricks has warned residents and visitors, until the outcome of a court challenge, not to set foot on a 60km stretch of pristine beaches after police arrested a man in Jeffreys Bay.

Johan Rossouw posted video footage on Facebook of a police contingent who told him on Saturday it was not only beaches that had been closed under revised lockdown regulations along the Garden Route.

“Can you understand the parks is also closed,” he was told during a verbal exchange in a parking lot that ended in his arrest.

Rossouw told HeraldLIVE his teenage son recorded the incident.

He shared photographs of a written notice to appear in court or pay a R2,000 admission of guilt fine for contravening lockdown regulations, and another notice to appear in court or pay a R1,000 admission of guilt fine for interfering with police.